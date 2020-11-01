Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

PMOIY stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $167.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

