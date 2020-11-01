Pritchard Capital Cuts Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $47.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective lowered by Pritchard Capital from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of FSLY opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $6,860,330.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,143.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $157,537.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,016.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,200,402 shares of company stock worth $188,493,482 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastly by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,541,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 27.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,425,000 after buying an additional 625,708 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

