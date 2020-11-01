Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PCSA opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

