Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PCSA opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Besser acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.