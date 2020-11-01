Propy Tops One Day Volume of $103,954.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Propy has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and $103,954.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, HitBTC and Liqui. In the last seven days, Propy has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007305 BTC.

About Propy

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Huobi, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

