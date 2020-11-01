Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Piper Sandler

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $60.50 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PB. TheStreet downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.91.

NYSE:PB opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

In related news, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

