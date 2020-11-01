Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company's initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. "

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $18.95 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $697.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

