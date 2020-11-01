Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $190.12

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $190.12 and traded as high as $235.00. Provident Financial shares last traded at $233.00, with a volume of 829,305 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 324.44 ($4.24).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 211.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.12. The company has a market cap of $496.83 million and a PE ratio of 16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (10.10) (($0.13)) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (21.80) (($0.28)) by GBX 11.70 ($0.15). On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial plc will post 6185.9999997 EPS for the current year.

About Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

