Puda Coal (OTCMKTS:PUDA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Puda Coal, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUDA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Puda Coal shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,612 shares trading hands.

About Puda Coal (OTCMKTS:PUDA)

Puda Coal, Inc, through its indirect equity ownership in Shanxi Puda Coal Group Co, Ltd., supplies metallurgical coking coal in the People's Republic of China. Its processed coking coal is used by coke and steel producers for the purpose of making the coke required for the steel manufacturing process.

