PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €87.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.56 ($104.18).

Get PUMA SE (PUM.F) alerts:

PUMA SE (PUM.F) stock opened at €75.04 ($88.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €68.12. PUMA SE has a 12 month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 12 month high of €84.30 ($99.18). The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.67.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for PUMA SE (PUM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUMA SE (PUM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.