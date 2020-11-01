Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Issued By Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INE. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.39.

Shares of INE opened at C$24.02 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.97 and a 1 year high of C$26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.27.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$150.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.30 million.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total value of C$23,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,280,395.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.83%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.