QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

QADA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a market cap of $865.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4,188.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. QAD has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. QAD had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QAD will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QAD by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 9.8% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 236,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

