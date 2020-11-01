QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of QinetiQ Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

