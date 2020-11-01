Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFY opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.