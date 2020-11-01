Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.21 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $867.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00080932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00205640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00030244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.01194729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

