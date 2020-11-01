Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMA. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.50.

Shares of EMA opened at C$53.15 on Friday. Emera Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$42.12 and a 52-week high of C$60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.637 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 71.58%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

