Raymond James Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$23.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.90.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$17.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$23.20.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

