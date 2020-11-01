Raymond James Raises Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target to $7.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.15.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

