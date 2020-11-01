(RDS.A) Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RDS.A)

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 10,716 call options on the company. This is an increase of 140% compared to the average volume of 4,465 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDS.A shares. Panmure Gordon cut (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays raised (RDS.A) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised (RDS.A) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

RDS.A stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

