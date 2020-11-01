Reik & CO. LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Tiffany & Co. accounts for about 7.2% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Reik & CO. LLC owned about 0.20% of Tiffany & Co. worth $28,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $103.89 and a one year high of $134.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

