Reik & CO. LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $475.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.14 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $16,613,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,641 shares of company stock valued at $170,223,073. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.08.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.