Reik & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Reik & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,889 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Tejon Ranch comprises about 0.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 46.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 15.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,502 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 5,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $73,528.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,128.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 38,706 shares of company stock worth $528,240 in the last ninety days. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRC opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.60 million, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

