Reik & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for approximately 3.2% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,900 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSM opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $107.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

