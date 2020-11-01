RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their neutral rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,943 ($25.39) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut RELX PLC (REL.L) to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on RELX PLC (REL.L) from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,891.40 ($24.71).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 1,506.72 ($19.69) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,711.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,776.63. RELX PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

