Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading 4.6% Higher

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. 10,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 59,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform, which employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

