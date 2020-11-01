renBTC Market Cap Hits $294.32 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $13,503.97 or 0.98443033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $294.32 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00080932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00205640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00030244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.01194729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000560 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 21,795 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

