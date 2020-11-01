Reviewing Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) & Safe Bulkers (NASDAQ:SB)

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers -7.59% -3.08% -1.28% Castor Maritime N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Safe Bulkers and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 1 1 2 0 2.25 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus target price of $1.23, indicating a potential upside of 38.17%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Castor Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $197.76 million 0.46 $16.04 million $0.05 17.73 Castor Maritime $5.97 million N/A $1.09 million N/A N/A

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Volatility and Risk

Safe Bulkers has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Castor Maritime on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

