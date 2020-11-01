Reviewing CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) and PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO)

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) and PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, PwrCor has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.4% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of CPI Card Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of PwrCor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CPI Card Group and PwrCor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $278.07 million 0.11 -$4.45 million N/A N/A PwrCor $760,000.00 21.31 -$450,000.00 N/A N/A

PwrCor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CPI Card Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CPI Card Group and PwrCor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PwrCor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CPI Card Group and PwrCor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group -0.14% -0.80% -0.10% PwrCor -43.13% N/A -63.46%

Summary

PwrCor beats CPI Card Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include EMV and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The Other segment sells financial payment cards. It serves national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through sales representatives in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About PwrCor

PwrCor, Inc. provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects, such as hospitals and universities for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services. The company also commercializes engine technology that converts low-grade heat to mechanical energy for power generation. It serves domestic non-profit institutions and organizations; the waste-heat-to-energy and geothermal marketplace; and the independent power producer market. The company was formerly known as Receivable Acquisition & Management Corporation and changed its name to PwrCor, Inc. in March 2017. PwrCor, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.