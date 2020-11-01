Reviewing nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and FalconStor Software (NASDAQ:FALCD)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares nCino and FalconStor Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FalconStor Software $17.84 million 0.65 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

nCino has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FalconStor Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for nCino and FalconStor Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 2 5 0 2.71 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

nCino presently has a consensus target price of $93.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.73%. Given nCino’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino N/A N/A N/A FalconStor Software -9.85% -0.46% -2.07%

Summary

nCino beats FalconStor Software on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions. The company provides solutions for commercial banking, small business lending, retail banking, portfolio analytics, treasury management sales and on boarding, customer engagement, and asset finance and leasing, as well as global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The company was formerly known as Bankr, LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. It offers FalconStor Data Mastery Platform, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

