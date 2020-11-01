Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lifted to “Buy” at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.79.

NYSE RY opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,696 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,576 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,847,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,315 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19,332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,352 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,923,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

