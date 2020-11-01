Royal Bank of Canada Trims Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Target Price to $372.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MA has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $349.39.

Shares of MA stock opened at $288.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.70 and its 200 day moving average is $310.77. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

