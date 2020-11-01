Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $118.97

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.97 and traded as high as $121.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $119.55, with a volume of 4,186,183 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 160.83 ($2.10).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

