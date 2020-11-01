SafeInsure (SINS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $451,668.05

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $451,668.05 and approximately $1.27 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00268540 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00019662 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00026985 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00007866 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003746 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 19,686,153 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

