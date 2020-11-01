Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,001,470.86 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) major shareholder Corp Srb bought 14,319 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.94 per share, with a total value of $1,001,470.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Srb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Corp Srb bought 15,646 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.97 per share, with a total value of $1,079,104.62.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Corp Srb bought 100 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800.00.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $207.77 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.17%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

