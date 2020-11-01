Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,079,104.62 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) major shareholder Corp Srb bought 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.97 per share, with a total value of $1,079,104.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Srb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 29th, Corp Srb acquired 14,319 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.94 per share, with a total value of $1,001,470.86.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Corp Srb bought 100 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.77 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.