Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.66, Zacks reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.73. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $49.85.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.