Sanara MedTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMTI) Short Interest Update

Sanara MedTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMTI opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $179.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.17. Sanara MedTech has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $34.30.

Sanara MedTech (OTCMKTS:SMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. It offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc in May 2019.

