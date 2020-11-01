Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) Receives GBX 690 Average PT from Brokerages

Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 690 ($9.01).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNN. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, insider Yves Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

Shares of LON SNN opened at GBX 608.94 ($7.96) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 626.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 640.37. Sanne Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 760 ($9.93). The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. The company has a market cap of $911.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Sanne Group plc (SNN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.62%.

Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) Company Profile

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

