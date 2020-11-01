Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

SC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

NYSE:SC opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a current ratio of 58.77.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $244,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.