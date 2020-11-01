Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $71,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $244,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

