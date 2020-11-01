Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Update

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,300 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the September 30th total of 353,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 181.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SPHDF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upgraded shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. It is developing Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations, disease stage, or age.

