Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised Santos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLZY opened at $3.26 on Friday. Santos has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia & Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

