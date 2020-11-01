SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities cut their target price on SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus downgraded SAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.77.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.