SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities cut their target price on SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus downgraded SAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 340.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 132.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $42,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

