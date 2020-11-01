SBA Communications (SBAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect SBA Communications to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. SBA Communications has set its FY 2020

Individual that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $290.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.16. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,814.70 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.38.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

