Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)’s stock price rose 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $46.80. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

