Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $476.86

Shares of Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.86 and traded as high as $487.23. Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) shares last traded at $485.09, with a volume of 21,433 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $164.08 million and a P/E ratio of 54.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 476.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 450.43.

Get Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Talbut acquired 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 458 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £7,176.86 ($9,376.61).

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.