Scotiabank Lowers Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$34.00

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$35.50 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of MFI stock opened at C$24.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.24. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a one year low of C$17.04 and a one year high of C$30.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.3500001 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

