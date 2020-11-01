Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.55.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Sealed Air by 25.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,946,000 after buying an additional 770,415 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sealed Air by 118.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,058,000 after buying an additional 1,253,572 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $52,926,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sealed Air by 28.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,508,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,545,000 after buying an additional 335,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.