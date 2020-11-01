Sentient Coin Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 40.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $699,899.65 and $826.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,602.71 or 0.99344176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00034536 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00507761 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00662900 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00088425 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003392 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

