Sentinel Market Cap Reaches $4.11 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $7,046.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

